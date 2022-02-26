Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 141,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.