DAOventures (DVD) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 8% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $343,683.49 and approximately $335.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009560 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

