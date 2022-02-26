NEXT.coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,084.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.11 or 0.00803668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008364 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00028738 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

