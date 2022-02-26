Validity (VAL) Price Hits $3.55 on Top Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Validity has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $16.04 million and $445,365.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003020 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00382757 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,518,926 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,089 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

