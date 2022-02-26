$474.35 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce $474.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $437.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OII stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 1,360,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 350,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

