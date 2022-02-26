C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.30 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.76. 282,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

