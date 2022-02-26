Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. 6,413,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

