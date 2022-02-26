Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,833. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

