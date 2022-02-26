Pillar Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $106,803.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Pillar Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “
Pillar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
