SafeBlast Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $259,457.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00803858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00217073 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028625 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

