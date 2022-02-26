Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will report sales of $577.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $572.76 million. LHC Group reported sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

LHCG stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.96. 437,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

