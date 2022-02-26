Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report $9.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

