Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Head to Head Survey

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 1 3 0 2.40

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $66.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 4.68 $9.66 million $4.02 7.90 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 2.02 $517.96 million $28.16 2.49

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Star Bulk Carriers. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 124.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Star Bulk Carriers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

