Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of AM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 4,991,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

