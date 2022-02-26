Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 399,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 208,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blucora by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blucora by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.