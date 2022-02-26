Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.
NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 399,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.60.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 208,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blucora by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blucora by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.