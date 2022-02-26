The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 1,697,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,394. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

