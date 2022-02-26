Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. Bank of America cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 960,864 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $3,737,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000.

BSMX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

