1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

