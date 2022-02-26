SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $30,572.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,254 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

