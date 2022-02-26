Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $491.08

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.08 and traded as low as $469.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $480.02, with a volume of 7,979 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.79 and a 200-day moving average of $453.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

