Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $682.20

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.20 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 615.40 ($8.37). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 631.40 ($8.59), with a volume of 2,853,305 shares trading hands.

AUTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 745 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.72) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 750 ($10.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 680.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

