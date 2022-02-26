Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $682.20

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.20 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 615.40 ($8.37). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 631.40 ($8.59), with a volume of 2,853,305 shares trading hands.

AUTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 745 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.72) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 750 ($10.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 680.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

