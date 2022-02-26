$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 657,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,020. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

