Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

