Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $235.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

