Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.34

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $26.56. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 210,240 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

