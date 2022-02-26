Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.77

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $15.39. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 2,152 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.