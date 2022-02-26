Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $283.93

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.93 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 227.20 ($3.09). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.21), with a volume of 300,805 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 365 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.51. The company has a market capitalization of £669.62 million and a PE ratio of 114.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

