Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.96 and traded as high as C$16.35. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 500,738 shares.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,737.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,277.78%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

