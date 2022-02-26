Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.
About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)
