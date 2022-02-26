FIO Protocol Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $43.02 million and $2.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,681,165 coins and its circulating supply is 477,198,641 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

