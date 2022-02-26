Analysts Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) PT at $25.25

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Exagen alerts:

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.