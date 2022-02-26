Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 4,153.75

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($56.49).

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($71.06) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.73) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($317,362.08).

Shares of Future stock traded up GBX 126 ($1.71) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,612 ($35.52). The company had a trading volume of 445,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,154. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,653.61 ($22.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,463.98. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

