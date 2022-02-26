Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several analysts have commented on CRRFY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($19.32) to €18.80 ($21.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 96,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

