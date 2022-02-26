Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.38. 1,467,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.