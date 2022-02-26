Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PROG shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progenity by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

