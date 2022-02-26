Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LICY has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LICY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

