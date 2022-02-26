The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 9,646,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,261. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.