XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $141.53

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.53 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.74). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.81), with a volume of 58,839 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.60) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

