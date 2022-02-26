MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.13. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 126,543 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

