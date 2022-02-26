City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.99

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.99 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.80). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 791 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £63.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.73.
About City of London Group (LON:CIN)
