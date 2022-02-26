Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,365.06

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.06 ($18.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,447 ($19.68). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($19.04), with a volume of 21,288 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,375 ($18.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,421.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.46. The firm has a market cap of £514.21 million and a P/E ratio of 50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

