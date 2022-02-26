CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 508,578 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

