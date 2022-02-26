CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 508,578 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.
