Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($7.30).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.60) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.92) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.92) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.34) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded up GBX 19 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 400 ($5.44). 247,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381 ($5.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($8.09).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

