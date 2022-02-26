Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $97.80

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. 1,295,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

