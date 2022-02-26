NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $97.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00277489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.