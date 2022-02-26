Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as high as C$5.90. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 371,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.