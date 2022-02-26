RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 22,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

