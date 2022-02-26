Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. 1,564,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

