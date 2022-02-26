Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$4.86. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 273,409 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$462.44 million and a P/E ratio of -36.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

