Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$14.60. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 846,172 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

